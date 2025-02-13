Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 10 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,601 ($19.93) per share, for a total transaction of £160.10 ($199.28).

Softcat Price Performance

SCT opened at GBX 1,622 ($20.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,415 ($17.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,896.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.92) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,457.50 ($18.14).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

