Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$315.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$292.90.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$288.30. 124,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,941. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$213.11 and a 1-year high of C$294.35. The stock has a market cap of C$51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$262.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$260.27.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50. Also, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.50, for a total transaction of C$1,611,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

