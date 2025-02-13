Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $271,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,911,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 343.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $15,482,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

