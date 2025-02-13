Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
ISRG opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.98. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
