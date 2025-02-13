Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $594.34 and last traded at $592.10. 293,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,817,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $582.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.98. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

