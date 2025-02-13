Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 65.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 36,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
