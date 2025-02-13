Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 65.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. 36,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

