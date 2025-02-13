Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 728,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 793,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 315,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 440,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

