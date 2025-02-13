Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,010 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.