Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 565,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 149,253 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $42.74.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
