Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 565,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 149,253 shares.The stock last traded at $43.02 and had previously closed at $42.74.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 936,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,917,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

