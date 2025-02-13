Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.58 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

