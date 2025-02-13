Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $534.57 and last traded at $534.04. Approximately 10,012,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,593,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.30.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.08.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.