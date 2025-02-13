Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $534.57 and last traded at $534.04. Approximately 10,012,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,593,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.30.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

