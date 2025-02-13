Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 120247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

