Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Electronic Arts (EA)

2/5/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $142.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $163.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $158.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/23/2025 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

1/21/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $159.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Electronic Arts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EA traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,713. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

