Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

