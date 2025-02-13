IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.22. IperionX shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 8,233 shares.

IperionX Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IperionX by 34.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in IperionX by 134.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

