IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.19).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
