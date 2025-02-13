IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.19).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of £144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.87.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

