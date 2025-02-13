IQE (LON:IQE) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQEGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.

IQE Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

About IQE

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

