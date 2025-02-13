Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2 million-$19.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.1 million. Iradimed also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.710-1.810 EPS.

Iradimed Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of IRMD traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.32. 41,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,609. The company has a market cap of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Iradimed had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This trade represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

