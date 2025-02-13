iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.
Several research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies
In related news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRhythm Technologies
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.