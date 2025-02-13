Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $31.10. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 535,968 shares.

The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.09%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 441,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 258,892 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.