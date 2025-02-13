iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.