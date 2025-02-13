iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Hudock Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,839,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

