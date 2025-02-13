iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.47 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 30100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $940.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

