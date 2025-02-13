iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Lowered by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 2.7% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

