iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,658 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

