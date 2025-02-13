iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $183.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

