iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,739,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

