iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

