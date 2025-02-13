iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,385,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,625.7% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $195.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

