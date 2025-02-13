James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.67) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

FSJ traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 341 ($4.24). The company had a trading volume of 10,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.76. James Fisher and Sons has a 52-week low of GBX 238.73 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 371 ($4.62). The company has a market cap of £171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 330.31.

