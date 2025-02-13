Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 15.64%.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JAPAY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 52,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.45. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

