JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of JD opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,264 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,800,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JD.com by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.