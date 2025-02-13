Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Jeffersonville Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

