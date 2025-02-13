JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Angi Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Angi had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $296.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

