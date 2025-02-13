JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Price

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 418,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 130,635 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

