JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stake Lessened by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

