JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,884,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 5,525,362 shares.The stock last traded at $50.46 and had previously closed at $50.43.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.