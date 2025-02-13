JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

