JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

