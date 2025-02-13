Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.0 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.700-10.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Kadant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kadant

Kadant Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE KAI traded up $26.05 on Thursday, hitting $382.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day moving average is $348.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total transaction of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,392.50. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $416,655. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.