Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.700-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Kadant also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.27. 61,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,535. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day moving average is $348.70. Kadant has a 1 year low of $249.51 and a 1 year high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $570,848.25. The trade was a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $416,655 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

