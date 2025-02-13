Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 209,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,466. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

