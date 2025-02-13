Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Kelly Services Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 209,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,466. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $486.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kelly Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.