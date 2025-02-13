Kentucky Trust Co Acquires Shares of 825 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.