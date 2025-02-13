Kentucky Trust Co Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

