Kentucky Trust Co Buys Shares of 325 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $443.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.53 and a 200-day moving average of $426.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

