Kentucky Trust Co Invests $43,000 in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $537,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6,433.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 1,309,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

