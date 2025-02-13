Kentucky Trust Co Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WU opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.