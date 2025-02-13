Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS RDVI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.