Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.