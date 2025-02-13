Kickstand Ventures LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 28,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,542,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 114,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 78,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

